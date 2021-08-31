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WE KILL PEOPLE BASED ON DATA! - DEEP STATE "INFRASTRUCTURE" BILL WILL MAKE YOUR CITY "SMART"
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34 views • August 31, 2021
Description from Back To Light: The Deep State "infrastructure" bill contains half a billion in funding for so-called "smart cities" that will put the surveillance state on steroids, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From monitoring everything to central planning, smart cities are a recipe for technocracy and tyranny. Newman gives the background and warns that Americans MUST resist.
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