General Flynn | Will the WEF and the WHO Use Monkeypox to Steal the Sovereignty of the U.S. and Other Nations?

WHO consultation sets research priorities for monkeypox https://www.who.int/news/item/03-06-2022-who-consultations-sets-research-priorities-for-monkeypox

Watch the Full Length May 25th 2022 Maria Zeee Show Today At: Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - The Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics - https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html

June (6) is gay pride month - https://www.britannica.com/story/why-is-pride-month-celebrated-in-june

Gay pride flag mocks the covenant and symbol God gave Noah

June 6th 1944 = D-Day - https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/d-day

D-Day / June (6) 6th (6) 2022 (6) = 666

June 5 is the date the Monkeypox outbreak is supposed to be released at scale - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf

During the Days of Noah Fallen Angels Were Mixing Their Seed with the Seed of Man. Is It Happening Again Now?

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4

Yuval Noah Harari | "New Religions Will Offer People Happiness, Justice & Eternal Life." - https://rumble.com/vymign-yuval-noah-harari-new-religions-will-offer-people-happiness-justice-and-ete.html