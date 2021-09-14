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Multiple links to information shining light on the FAKE PANDEMIC, links below.
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105 views • September 14, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4fNzEo59aLjb/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdzW-S8MwbI
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public
https://vimeo.com/532911325
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/shocking-speech-2010-document-exposes-rockefeller-foundation-globalist-scheme-video/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuERPvBFfco
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1404119013534298116
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WPB2u8EzL8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdzW-S8MwbI
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public
https://vimeo.com/532911325
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/shocking-speech-2010-document-exposes-rockefeller-foundation-globalist-scheme-video/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuERPvBFfco
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1404119013534298116
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WPB2u8EzL8
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