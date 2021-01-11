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Murder by Vaccine - Part 5 - The not so Great Reset
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31 views • January 11, 2021
The Forced Vaccination will kill many and maim many more. The Fascist authoritarian billionaires' entire plan hinges on whether or not they can implement forced vaccinations. If they cannot their plan fails and they do not get their full prison state. But they are moving at warp speed to implement as much of their plan as fast as possible.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dBzzmb8qFZ5J/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dBzzmb8qFZ5J/
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