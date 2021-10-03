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Philippians 4:1-9 JOY THROUGH PEACE
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20 views • October 03, 2021
Philippians 4:1-9 JOY THROUGH PEACE - Believers Find Joyous Peace Through Christ Even In The Midst Of Turmoil.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Imagine these two scenes. The first is of a mountain lake away from all the hustle and bustle. The motionless water acts like a mirror, reflecting the beauty and quiet of the moment. In the second scene, a bird calmly sits on her nest built in a small opening in a rock. Her nest is hidden by a raging waterfall with a storm approaching in the horizon. In both scenes, we find peace. God is present in both the still moments and the storms. Paul reminded the Philippians that peace was found in God’s presence regardless of the circumstances.
If you were asked to illustrate peace with a photo or painting, where would you begin? How do your life experiences impact how you understand peace?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Imagine these two scenes. The first is of a mountain lake away from all the hustle and bustle. The motionless water acts like a mirror, reflecting the beauty and quiet of the moment. In the second scene, a bird calmly sits on her nest built in a small opening in a rock. Her nest is hidden by a raging waterfall with a storm approaching in the horizon. In both scenes, we find peace. God is present in both the still moments and the storms. Paul reminded the Philippians that peace was found in God’s presence regardless of the circumstances.
If you were asked to illustrate peace with a photo or painting, where would you begin? How do your life experiences impact how you understand peace?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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