Why war? 2-20-26
I have heard this pointed out by others before, but many may have never heard it. God allows mankind, countries, etc., to decide for themselves at what point a person, country, etc., cannot be lived with peacefully. Romans 12/18 “If possible, so far as it depends upon you, live peaceably with all.” Have a great day.