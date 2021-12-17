Breaking News, Ron DeSantis Speaks Out, Human Trafficking Revealed and Trump Christmas!

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Ezekiel 3:19-27 / Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.
20 Again, When a righteous man doth turn from his righteousness, and commit iniquity, and I lay a stumblingblock before him, he shall die: because thou hast not given him warning, he shall die in his sin, and his righteousness which he hath done shall not be remembered; but his blood will I require at thine hand.
21 Nevertheless if thou warn the righteous man, that the righteous sin not, and he doth not sin, he shall surely live, because he is warned; also thou hast delivered thy soul.
22 And the hand of the LORD was there upon me; and he said unto me, Arise, go forth into the plain, and I will there talk with thee.
23 Then I arose, and went forth into the plain: and, behold, the glory of the LORD stood there, as the glory which I saw by the river of Chebar: and I fell on my face.
24 Then the spirit entered into me, and set me upon my feet, and spake with me, and said unto me, Go, shut thyself within thine house.
25 But thou, O son of man, behold, they shall put bands upon thee, and shall bind thee with them, and thou shalt not go out among them:
26 And I will make thy tongue cleave to the roof of thy mouth, that thou shalt be dumb, and shalt not be to them a reprover: for they are a rebellious house.
27 But when I speak with thee, I will open thy mouth, and thou shalt say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD; He that heareth, let him hear; and he that forbeareth, let him forbear: for they are a rebellious house.
* This show has a lot of different footage and also how to learn about our Freedom God Given Rights! If you want to make a difference and take back our Country go to www.nationallibertyalliance.org and learn about our Constitution, Bill of Rights, Natural Law and Common Laws of The United States of Our Republic today! Lets All Come Together and Make a Stand, Take Back our Country with our Constitution!
* Natural Law - "Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great COMMANDMENT. Second - Thou shall Love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets." Matt. 22:37-40
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Merry Christmas!
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn