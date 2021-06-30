© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Making The Earth Tremble - Proverbs 30:21-23 (NIV)
21 “Under three things the earth trembles,
under four it cannot bear up:
22 a servant who becomes king,
a godless fool who gets plenty to eat,
23 a contemptible woman who gets married,
and a servant who displaces her mistress.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Four Earth Shakers
A manual worker who becomes the leader
A wicked person of plenty
An odious wife
A maidservant who evicts her maid
https://pc1.tiny.us/978fbemc
#earth #trembles #bear #servant #king #godless #fool #plenty #eat #contemptible #woman #married #servant #displaces #mistress