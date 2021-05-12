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11 examples of Magnets Sticking to People's Vaccination sites
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1136 views • May 12, 2021
arms in vaccinated people
11 examples of magnets sticking to people who have been vaccinated. Curiously, they only stick to the exact spot the "vaccine" was injected.... coincidence? I think not...
Source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
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11 examples of magnets sticking to people who have been vaccinated. Curiously, they only stick to the exact spot the "vaccine" was injected.... coincidence? I think not...
Source: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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