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Real Eyes Realize Real Lies (2018 Documentary)
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159 views • May 31, 2021
Real Eyes Realize Real Lies (2018 Documentary)
https://youtu.be/WogsSOrr0l8
The Earth is NOT a spinning ball of water in "outer space". You just have to do the research, and you too will see, that the Earth being a stationary plane is not a conspiracy. Wake up and spread the truth! God bless you all!
Please help us keep this truth frequency a float.
Any donations will be greatly appreciated!
__________________________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N
2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si
3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US
4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB
5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6
8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C
11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/mSzTID
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
https://youtu.be/WogsSOrr0l8
The Earth is NOT a spinning ball of water in "outer space". You just have to do the research, and you too will see, that the Earth being a stationary plane is not a conspiracy. Wake up and spread the truth! God bless you all!
Please help us keep this truth frequency a float.
Any donations will be greatly appreciated!
__________________________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N
2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si
3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US
4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB
5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6
8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C
11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/mSzTID
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
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