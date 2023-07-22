FOX NEWS FUNDS SATANIC TEMPLE! - Whistle Blowers Expose Network's Support Of Abortion & More!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the new revelations from several Fox News employees including producers exposing the network's support of the Satanic Temple, Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project and more!

The company mirrors donations given by those at the company, $1000 to $1000 and have been caught not only donating to countless atrocious charities and organizations that promote child genital mutilation, but they've also been caught telling hosts not to talk about people like Dylan Mulvaney or vaccines.

Their "inclusivity" policy is just one of many issues the network has on the downlow while playing a propaganda wing of the state pretending to be "conservative."

The network forced employees to be injected in 2021 and recently fired their top host, Tucker Carlson who's doing extremely well since leaving the network.

It's pretty clear at this point that the limited hangout psyop media is in a self destructive tail spin.





