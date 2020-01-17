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Fat, glucose, diabetes
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70 views • January 17, 2020
Fat and fructose are blamed for diabetes. This is a false science because the real culprit is not even mentioned. The main culprit of diabetes is what we are told to be a safe sugar, the starch known as glucose.
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