Chad Sallenbach and Steve Talking Truth & The Great Awakening

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Satan's minions have infiltrated every area of life. Governments around the world at the state, city, school boards, you name it. They’ve infiltrated Churches, sports, movies, TV, music, you name it. It’s been a very slow and deliberate process as he and his minions have played the long game so we didn’t even realize it was happening as a population until it was almost too late.
We’ve allowed this ridiculous politically correct agenda to stop us from speaking truths, we’ve allowed God to be taken out of schools, they tried stopping us from saying Merry Christmas, we no longer say the pledge of allegiance in our schools etc. etc.
We have been enslaved by a system that isn’t constitutional and is not what the constitution even allows but they (The Swamp monsters) have gotten away with it. The banking system is rigged and illegal how we’re charged interest, the IRS and Federal reserve aren’t government agencies but part of the Central Banking system run by the Rockefellers, Rothschild and other bloodline families who make up the Cabal.
To learn more about this you can watch many videos and read many articles using the links below.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z2Dt3mYJacPOqEagYXl6wwyv-q0O3I9xGaXn7_bHC6c/edit?usp=sharing
https://timetofreeamerica.com
http://nwosurvivalguide.com/
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