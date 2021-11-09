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Chad Sallenbach and Steve Talking Truth & The Great Awakening
TruthTalkWithSteve
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60 views • November 09, 2021
Chad Sallenbach and Steve spend the morning talking about Covid, the Great Reset, who’s behind the Great Reset and the war that’s raging between good and evil.

Satan's minions have infiltrated every area of life. Governments around the world at the state, city, school boards, you name it. They’ve infiltrated Churches, sports, movies, TV, music, you name it. It’s been a very slow and deliberate process as he and his minions have played the long game so we didn’t even realize it was happening as a population until it was almost too late.

We’ve allowed this ridiculous politically correct agenda to stop us from speaking truths, we’ve allowed God to be taken out of schools, they tried stopping us from saying Merry Christmas, we no longer say the pledge of allegiance in our schools etc. etc.

We have been enslaved by a system that isn’t constitutional and is not what the constitution even allows but they (The Swamp monsters) have gotten away with it. The banking system is rigged and illegal how we’re charged interest, the IRS and Federal reserve aren’t government agencies but part of the Central Banking system run by the Rockefellers, Rothschild and other bloodline families who make up the Cabal.

To learn more about this you can watch many videos and read many articles using the links below.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z2Dt3mYJacPOqEagYXl6wwyv-q0O3I9xGaXn7_bHC6c/edit?usp=sharing

https://timetofreeamerica.com

http://nwosurvivalguide.com/

Are you prepared? Now is the time to be sure you and your family have your emergency food storage before it’s too late. Go to www.getpreparedwithsteve.com and save 10% today.

Wondering what to buy Mom or Dad for Christmas? Go check out the many options at My Pillow and save up to 66%. Just go to https://mypillow.com/truthtalk and use the promo code TRUTHTALK.

Connect with Chad:
Emohack.com

Connect with Steve:
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram @swcloward
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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