BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NO MARRIAGE, NO SHARED HOUSE, NO KIDS - HE STILL HAS TO PAY $6M IN SUPPORT!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • September 13, 2020
Couple has no home, kids together but still considered spouses, Ontario’s top court rules

A wealthy businessman will have to pay more than $50,000 a month in spousal support for 10 years to a woman with whom he had a long-term romantic relationship even though they kept separate homes and had no children together, Ontario’s top court has ruled.

Under Ontario law, an unmarried couple are considered common-law spouses if they have cohabited — lived together in a conjugal relationship — continuously for at least three years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean living in the same home, the court found...

https://globalnews.ca/news/7327501/couple-no-home-no-kids-spouses-ontario-court/

▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter

Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate

▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms

🔴 Bitchute: bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 LBRY: open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneux

Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
datingcommon lawdivorcemarriagealimony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy