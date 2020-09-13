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NO MARRIAGE, NO SHARED HOUSE, NO KIDS - HE STILL HAS TO PAY $6M IN SUPPORT!
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38 views • September 13, 2020
Couple has no home, kids together but still considered spouses, Ontario’s top court rules
A wealthy businessman will have to pay more than $50,000 a month in spousal support for 10 years to a woman with whom he had a long-term romantic relationship even though they kept separate homes and had no children together, Ontario’s top court has ruled.
Under Ontario law, an unmarried couple are considered common-law spouses if they have cohabited — lived together in a conjugal relationship — continuously for at least three years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean living in the same home, the court found...
https://globalnews.ca/news/7327501/couple-no-home-no-kids-spouses-ontario-court/
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A wealthy businessman will have to pay more than $50,000 a month in spousal support for 10 years to a woman with whom he had a long-term romantic relationship even though they kept separate homes and had no children together, Ontario’s top court has ruled.
Under Ontario law, an unmarried couple are considered common-law spouses if they have cohabited — lived together in a conjugal relationship — continuously for at least three years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean living in the same home, the court found...
https://globalnews.ca/news/7327501/couple-no-home-no-kids-spouses-ontario-court/
▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
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▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
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▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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