NO MARRIAGE, NO SHARED HOUSE, NO KIDS - HE STILL HAS TO PAY $6M IN SUPPORT!

Couple has no home, kids together but still considered spouses, Ontario’s top court rulesA wealthy businessman will have to pay more than $50,000 a month in spousal support for 10 years to a woman with whom he had a long-term romantic relationship even though they kept separate homes and had no children together, Ontario’s top court has ruled.Under Ontario law, an unmarried couple are considered common-law spouses if they have cohabited — lived together in a conjugal relationship — continuously for at least three years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean living in the same home, the court found...▶️ Donate Now: www.freedomain.com/donate▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: www.fdrurl.com/newsletterYour support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate▶️ 1. Donate: www.freedomain.com/donate▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: www.fdrurl.com/newsletter▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: www.fdrpodcasts.com▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms🔴 Bitchute: bitchute.com/freedomainradio🔴 LBRY: open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b🔴 Minds: minds.com/stefanmolyneux🔴 Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/freedomain🔴 Steemit: steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux🔴 Gab: gab.ai/stefanmolyneux🔴 Facebook: facebook.com/stefan.molyneux🔴 Instagram: instagram.com/stefanmolyneuxAmazon Affiliate Links▶️ US: www.fdrurl.com/Amazon▶️ Canada: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada▶️ UK: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK