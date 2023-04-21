The Biden Admin Wants To Give Ukraine EVEN MORE MONEY: Monica Crowley

The Biden Admin Wants To Give Ukraine EVEN MORE MONEYMonica Crowley joins the Natalie Winters to discuss how the Biden administration is looking to give #Ukraine EVEN MORE MONEY after already sending over $200 BILLION of U.S. Taxpayer dollars.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more from the #WarRoom here: https://americasvoice.news/video/3Zdl87lH6YRCPEg