The Biden Admin Wants To Give Ukraine EVEN MORE MONEY: Monica Crowley
The Biden Admin Wants To Give Ukraine EVEN MORE MONEYMonica Crowley joins the Natalie Winters to discuss how the Biden administration is looking to give #Ukraine EVEN MORE MONEY after already sending over $200 BILLION of U.S. Taxpayer dollars.

war roomukrainebiden regimemonica crowley

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
