Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
La bamba cover by Ernesto Olguin. To live is to sleep, to die is to awaken.
channel image
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
17 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
5 views
Published a day ago

freedomofspeech1111 La bamba cover by Ernesto Olguin. To live is to sleep, to die is to awaken. The spirit never dies, have no fear, fear is the currency of control. When you are fearless no one can control you. Freedom not feardom, take back your life, take back your spirit and live forever. 21/12/2023

Keywords
coverfreedomofspeech1111la bamba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket