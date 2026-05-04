They Are Still Trying To Destroy Jesus

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5/3/2026
Mark 3:1-5 They Still Are Trying To Destroy Jesus
Intro: There has been a world at war with Jesus Christ since AD 33. It is a shame that you will hear the name of Jesus more in a secular movie than you will hear it in churches today and among Christians. Of course movies use the name of our precious Lord as a cuss word blasphemously! Peter who many believe dictated the book to Mark… talks about Jesus and those who wanted to destroy Him. Mark presents Jesus actions as the Savior-King who conquers demons, disease and death.