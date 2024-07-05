❗️This Ukrainian Soldier Made the Right Choice to Surrender, to Save His Life

❗️This Ukrainian soldier made the right choice to surrender and save his life.

Ukrainian serviceman Mikhail Shirimayto was lucky: he surrendered to Russian troops along with fellow servicemen and preserved his life

Mikhail was captured at the end of May, when a group of Russian servicemen attacked the dugouts, where the POW was with fellow servicemen.

No longer young Ukrainian soldier who genuinely doesn't understand why these shelters were built, because there were no positions nearby. One way or another, at the first opportunity, he stopped resistance and surrendered.

Mikhail claims that he is being treated well as a prisoner. Russian medics examined him and provided first aid.

from Russian Defence Ministry

