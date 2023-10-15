Create New Account
Benny Johnson | Rep. Cory Mills, Hero Congressman Rescued Americans from Isreal
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

HERO Republican Congressman SAVES 77 Americans In Israel | 'Where The HELL Is Joe Biden?!'

Rep. Cory Mills of FLA, Hero Congressman joined The Benny Show after SAVING 77 Americans left STRANDED in Israel by the Biden Administration


@CoryMillsFL @bennyjohnson

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1713030889964200348?s=20



retaliationrep cory millshamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of warrescued americans

