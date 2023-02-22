US & World COVID Patents Implicate Pandemic Conspiracy

Sam, Thomas and Len discuss censorship, US and World COVID Patents, Tests, Lockdowns, vaccines, Bioweapon attacks, the World Government Summit, solutions and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Geoff Wexler



https://twitter.com/ed_harvard

https://covidandvaxfaqs.substack.com

https://legallinkconfidential.com/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

https://twitter.com/AOEvcBreakthru

https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews

cash.app/$weaponizednews



