Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of overstock dot com, has single-handedly done more for post-election2020 truth and constitutional integrity than all the partisans on the January 6 committee combined

could ever hope to accomplish. Byrne is an American success story, an American hero, and like you and

me, he’s an American patriot who desperately wants this Republic to return to its constitutional roots.

But more than anything, as Graham Ledger found out during a 30-minute discussion on this edition of

the Ledger Report, Byrne is a true-blue American patriot who possesses an undying love for this country.





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