Transplanting Peppers for Winter + Grow Room Updates & Haru-chan Cuteness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us in beautiful Kamakura, Japan for a cozy end-of-November vlog! Transplanting pepper plants to survive winter indoors, pineapple updates, grow room makeover, and adorable moments with Haru-chan the Boston Terrier. Perfect relaxing weekend watch after Thanksgiving/Labor Thanksgiving Day! 🍍🌶️🐕
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
00:00Hello from Kamakura!
00:57Labor Thanksgiving Day & beautiful November weather
03:08Grow room cleanup & home projects
10:52Transplanting pepper plants for winter
10:32Haru-chan being adorable as always
14:34Pineapple plant check-in
24:13See you next week!