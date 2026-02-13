Latest Epstein Files REVEALED | Bitcoin, Sulfuric Acid & The Global Web of Power

Sean Morgan breaks down the explosive new revelations from the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files—exposing a network that stretches far beyond trafficking into the highest corridors of global finance, intelligence, and public health.





Journalist Emerald Robinson’s detailed thread uncovers Epstein’s claimed role in Bitcoin’s origins, his ties to Mossad via Robert Maxwell, and chilling correspondence about funding hormone experiments on children and profiting from pandemics as early as 2011—working directly with Bill Gates. Newly surfaced FBI documents name L Brands founder Les Wexner as an Epstein co-conspirator and reveal that on the same day federal investigators opened their sex trafficking probe, Epstein’s shell company ordered 655-gallon drums of sulfuric acid—used to dissolve human remains.





The files also confirm Donald Trump’s 2006 call to Palm Beach police expressing relief that Epstein was under investigation, calling him “disgusting” and directing focus on Ghislaine Maxwell.





This is not a cold case. It is a live wire connecting torture videos, intelligence agencies, vaccine profiteering, and the highest levels of power. We must demand full transparency.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com