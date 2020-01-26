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Senate Hearing For President Trump Impeachment Defense Part 1
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4 views • January 26, 2020
President Trump's legal defense team defends the President of the United States of America in the Impeachment hearing. This is part 1. Part 2 coming soon.
Credit to FOX NEWS for original video on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tz52gS2KkfY
This video is NON MONETIZED! I am sharing for EDUCATIONAL purposes ONLY! If not allowed, please REMOVE!
Credit to FOX NEWS for original video on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tz52gS2KkfY
This video is NON MONETIZED! I am sharing for EDUCATIONAL purposes ONLY! If not allowed, please REMOVE!
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