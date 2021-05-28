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Pilot: 'Happy Flat Friday' [28.05.2021]
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30 views • May 31, 2021
"Pilot says "happy flat friday". look at the sun HOT SPOT on the water. u can see on both sides of it"
Freedom Seeds - 14 hours ago
"I have several friends that are pilots, none of them believe in the ball earth."
Truth Triumphant - 14 hours ago
Awesome truth!!! Bravo to the pilot in stating Biblical, actual, real truth!!!
Marcellas - 14 hours ago (edited)
Sun is definitely not 93 million miles away lol
Full on Havoc - 14 hours ago
Sun and moon Solomon! I’d say sun and moon about 70 miles across. Speed is around 1000mph for sun, moon a bit slower. Height above plane is about 2500 to 3000 miles. Plane earth ! Oh ya!
dr savage84 - 14 hours ago
Solomon = Sol moon - Nice
613 views • May 28, 2021
dr savage84
1.95K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GiY8bZPwVhQ
Freedom Seeds - 14 hours ago
"I have several friends that are pilots, none of them believe in the ball earth."
Truth Triumphant - 14 hours ago
Awesome truth!!! Bravo to the pilot in stating Biblical, actual, real truth!!!
Marcellas - 14 hours ago (edited)
Sun is definitely not 93 million miles away lol
Full on Havoc - 14 hours ago
Sun and moon Solomon! I’d say sun and moon about 70 miles across. Speed is around 1000mph for sun, moon a bit slower. Height above plane is about 2500 to 3000 miles. Plane earth ! Oh ya!
dr savage84 - 14 hours ago
Solomon = Sol moon - Nice
613 views • May 28, 2021
dr savage84
1.95K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GiY8bZPwVhQ
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