The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Endurance To Win The Race

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

God gives every believer the ability to finish this mysterious race of faith. Meditate on the word to fuel your run today!

Running the Race of Faith

Following the course set by the Holy Spirit brings great rewards.

Hebrews 12:1-3

"Runners in a marathon follow a clearly marked course. But suppose one of the athletes decides to pick his own path. He still runs 26 miles and sets his finish line in the same spot as the official one, but he runs through neighborhoods with fewer hills and across less crowded parks. His plan seems excellent to him, but when he crosses the finish line, there won’t be a medal or ribbon waiting. That seems silly, right? "

Daily devotions on a tap. Get the app today!

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/47wmjnn

Music video credit:

Idle Cure - Overdrive

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/33Tpdqy

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49Y0dMs

Idle Cure - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqoGPhCysS_pu_ackiU4Dg

The Rock Almighty. Part Of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net