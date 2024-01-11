Truth and Righteousness

This was inspired by my efforts to do everything I planned since September 2019 to try to keep a roof over my head being Miss independent. God has been gracious enough to keep a roof over my head since 2012 and since this is considered my year to finish my course, I am trying it all and see what God has in store. Try being light and salt in the midst of darkness. It is God that must have a hand in everything along our journey on earth. He blesses and favors us in all things, but we would only see it, if we are looking from His point of view. Romans 8:28 KJV Bible.





To be part of this final journey with me, join me on Patreon for free or paid content.

https://www.patreon.com/Juxtaposed

Amazing the amount of things I am outlining to do online and offline. Makes me feel accomplished even though I am censored to oblivion. I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.

I manage to sell a new Life Jacket so that was a good start for my efforts. I tried to sell it using bartering system since the first young person drowned here as I know the devil is busy. I tried again after another young person drowned: a 17yr old and managed to sell it.