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Peggy Hall, The Healthy American Discussion Regarding Symptoms, Emothional Health, And Our World Today.
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13 views • March 29, 2022
Nancy Addison talks with Peggy Hall, founder of The Healthy American.
Peggy expands on religious freedom, exemptions, and her views on what has been going on in the world in regards to the pandemic.
Peggy discusses fear, symptoms, faith, freedom, and health.
Peggy Hall's website: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Nancy Alisa Gibbons Addison www.OrganicHealthyLife.com
Limits of Liability and Disclaimer of Warranty
The author and publisher are not liable for misuse of this material. This book is strictly for informational and educational purposes. Nancy Addison offers information and opinions, not a substitute for professional medical prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. Please consult with your physician, pharmacist, or healthcare provider before taking any home remedies or supplements, or following any treatment suggested by Nancy Addison or by anyone listed in the books, articles, or other information contained here. Only your healthcare provider, personal physician, or pharmacist can provide you with advice on what is safe and effective for your unique needs or diagnose your particular medical history.
Warning & Disclaimer
The purpose of this book is to educate and entertain. The author and publisher do not guarantee that anyone following these techniques, suggestions, tips, ideas, or strategies will become successful. The author and publisher shall have neither liability nor responsibility to anyone with respect to any loss or damage caused, or alleged to be caused, directly or indirectly by the information contained in this book.
Peggy expands on religious freedom, exemptions, and her views on what has been going on in the world in regards to the pandemic.
Peggy discusses fear, symptoms, faith, freedom, and health.
Peggy Hall's website: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
Nancy Alisa Gibbons Addison www.OrganicHealthyLife.com
Limits of Liability and Disclaimer of Warranty
The author and publisher are not liable for misuse of this material. This book is strictly for informational and educational purposes. Nancy Addison offers information and opinions, not a substitute for professional medical prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. Please consult with your physician, pharmacist, or healthcare provider before taking any home remedies or supplements, or following any treatment suggested by Nancy Addison or by anyone listed in the books, articles, or other information contained here. Only your healthcare provider, personal physician, or pharmacist can provide you with advice on what is safe and effective for your unique needs or diagnose your particular medical history.
Warning & Disclaimer
The purpose of this book is to educate and entertain. The author and publisher do not guarantee that anyone following these techniques, suggestions, tips, ideas, or strategies will become successful. The author and publisher shall have neither liability nor responsibility to anyone with respect to any loss or damage caused, or alleged to be caused, directly or indirectly by the information contained in this book.
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