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I take this personally | Don Jr. on Hunter Biden
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36 views • October 20, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. and noted broker dealer Omeed Malik comment on the possible criminality of past actions by Joe and son Hunter Biden, the FBI's role in investigating the claims made, and what they think the outcome of the newest revelations should be. - with Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield
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