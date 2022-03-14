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VACCINE CHIPPING – PEOPLE TAGGED – REPORT TO VACCINATION SERVER
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79 views • March 14, 2022
VACCINE CHIPPING – PEOPLE TAGGED – REPORT TO VACCINATION SERVER
Decide for yourself. Published science papers reveal that nano-scale bio-implantable wireless systems are here. The technology is in deployment far beyond what most of us realize. The "Intra-Body Nano-Network" communicates with a vaccination server. Share.
Intra-Body Nano-Network: https://www.docdroid.net/tvx0R9b/intra-body-nano-network-brief-summary-by-mik-andersen-pdf
edited by: Truth Media
channel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/projectmedp
control group Bluetooth scan for vaccination ID: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nCldfgmZMhFN/
mirror from: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JnNtuSuZSyNM/
Decide for yourself. Published science papers reveal that nano-scale bio-implantable wireless systems are here. The technology is in deployment far beyond what most of us realize. The "Intra-Body Nano-Network" communicates with a vaccination server. Share.
Intra-Body Nano-Network: https://www.docdroid.net/tvx0R9b/intra-body-nano-network-brief-summary-by-mik-andersen-pdf
edited by: Truth Media
channel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/projectmedp
control group Bluetooth scan for vaccination ID: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nCldfgmZMhFN/
mirror from: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JnNtuSuZSyNM/
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