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Covid-19 EXPOSED - Wake Up To The Truth
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350 views • January 25, 2021
The John Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201 - a high-level pandemic excercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, Usa. They focused not on any virus - but specifically on CORONA VIRUS.
This is the Covid-19: EXPOSED Official Movie. This is a 30-minute film in which the world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky, reveals the scientifically-backed TRUTH regarding the coronavirus.
source
https://www.jasonshurka.com/covid-19-exposed
This is the Covid-19: EXPOSED Official Movie. This is a 30-minute film in which the world-renowned pediatrician, Dr. Lawrence B. Palevsky, reveals the scientifically-backed TRUTH regarding the coronavirus.
source
https://www.jasonshurka.com/covid-19-exposed
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