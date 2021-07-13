© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Symbolism from the World economic Forum See Me concert Davos 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
364 views • July 13, 2021
Chronological analysis of the symbolism embedded in the Davos 2021 Agenda 21 Opening Concert. Followed by an observation of the uniform colour of the puppet masters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.