Guess who threaten regular people in the streets in France (in FR)

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It souds like a joke. A French journalist is interviewing a seller in Marseille. France second largest situartion has got the reputation of becoming a muslim stronghold. The woman states that it is nothing but exageration, that people hit it off together in Marseille irrespective of their cultural background. Then they are interrupted by a muslim man, which does not allow people to smoke while muslims are fasting during their ramadan.