Wounds That Hurt The Soul
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 2 months ago |

It has been said that attitude is everything but what creates an attitude in a human being? Pastor John has been casting out demons for forty years and initially thought that would end the problem for a person, but eventually he realized that even though the demons were gone, a wounded soul will still negatively affect the attitude and thoughts of a person.

Damage to the soul can occur in the womb and throughout your life. Pastor John addresses the resulting harmful manifestations and the Biblical solution to healing your emotional wounds and traumas. Once you have diagnosed the damages and your soul is restored, you will have a more abundant life and your attitude will be great. Praise the Lord!

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1281.pdf

Wounds That Hurt The Soul

RLJ-1281 -- MARCH 13, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


demonsspiritsoulbody

