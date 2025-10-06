BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Netanyahu says Israel will remain 'Responsible for Security in Gaza' even after the conflict ends
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

Netanyahu says Israel will remain 'Responsible for Security in Gaza' even after the conflict ends.

:

Same BS that the Palestinians had to put up with before. Still have to deal with this beast, Bibi. This will not work and not bring peace. 

Adding:  NEW: Israel’s Foreign Ministry has allocated 545 million shekels ($145 million) for 2025 under “Project 545,” aimed at strengthening pro-Israel messaging through AI systems and U.S. social media platforms, according to Israeli outlet Ynet.

➡️ The program includes a $6 million contract with Clock Tower X LLC, a firm run by Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and 2020 senior adviser, to run digital influence campaigns primarily targeting Gen Z audiences on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

➡️ According to newly filed FARA documents, the campaign’s strategy includes efforts to “game algorithms” and influence AI systems like ChatGPT and Google Gemini by saturating data sources with pro-Israel content, aiming to shape outputs and online narratives in Israel’s favor.

The filings list the State of Israel as the foreign principal, with funding routed through ad giant Havas Media. Parscale’s firm is registered as a foreign agent with the U.S. Department of Justice as of September 18, 2025.

This is an Israeli government-funded digital propaganda and algorithm manipulation campaign on U.S. soil, leveraging both influencers and AI platforms to shift public opinion.

https://www.ynetnews.com/tech-and-digital/article/rj00kxqzaxx#google_vignette

From @DDGeopolitics

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy