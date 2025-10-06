Netanyahu says Israel will remain 'Responsible for Security in Gaza' even after the conflict ends.

Same BS that the Palestinians had to put up with before. Still have to deal with this beast, Bibi. This will not work and not bring peace.

Adding: NEW: Israel’s Foreign Ministry has allocated 545 million shekels ($145 million) for 2025 under “Project 545,” aimed at strengthening pro-Israel messaging through AI systems and U.S. social media platforms, according to Israeli outlet Ynet.

➡️ The program includes a $6 million contract with Clock Tower X LLC, a firm run by Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and 2020 senior adviser, to run digital influence campaigns primarily targeting Gen Z audiences on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

➡️ According to newly filed FARA documents, the campaign’s strategy includes efforts to “game algorithms” and influence AI systems like ChatGPT and Google Gemini by saturating data sources with pro-Israel content, aiming to shape outputs and online narratives in Israel’s favor.

The filings list the State of Israel as the foreign principal, with funding routed through ad giant Havas Media. Parscale’s firm is registered as a foreign agent with the U.S. Department of Justice as of September 18, 2025.

This is an Israeli government-funded digital propaganda and algorithm manipulation campaign on U.S. soil, leveraging both influencers and AI platforms to shift public opinion.

https://www.ynetnews.com/tech-and-digital/article/rj00kxqzaxx#google_vignette



