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A Brief History of Hopium*
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90 views • February 25, 2022
Corbett • 06/19/2021
Courtesy of corbettreport.com
Excerpt:
"With all these decades and—in the case of the oldest democracies—centuries of broken political promises, you'd think that the public would have caught on to the game by now. But, if anything, recent events have revealed that people are becoming more addicted to this politician-peddled hopium even as the lies and broken promises become ever more ridiculous. . . ."
https://www.corbettreport.com/hopium/
*mirror
Courtesy of corbettreport.com
Excerpt:
"With all these decades and—in the case of the oldest democracies—centuries of broken political promises, you'd think that the public would have caught on to the game by now. But, if anything, recent events have revealed that people are becoming more addicted to this politician-peddled hopium even as the lies and broken promises become ever more ridiculous. . . ."
https://www.corbettreport.com/hopium/
*mirror
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