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Fear Driven Propaganda Ignites Confusing Policies
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41 views • May 27, 2022
The war between truth and lies and matters related to Covid is fought in a warped playing field where propaganda, censorship and fear are the tools used in the fight. Policy is all too often determined using these metrics. Sadly, money and power are the end game and community built of love and service get lost in the process.
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