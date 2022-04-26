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Agenda - Civil War to Colonizing Plants - Catherine Fitts
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329 views • April 26, 2022
This from https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/media/video/157?utm_source=ONTRAPORT-email-campaign&;utm_medium=ONTRAPORT-email-campaign&utm_term=&utm_content=Watch+Now%3A+Catherine+Austin+Fitts+%26+Foster+Gamble+replay+%F0%9F%8D%BF&utm_campaign=220425-CAF+Post+Show
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Catherine Austin Fitts is one of the most savvy and liberating financial minds of our era – and a star of THRIVE I. In this episode Catherine rejoins Foster for an epic exploration of how we can align with natural principles, end the tapeworm financial takeover and create a truly evolutionary economy - based on health, cooperation, transparency and peace. When the sword of truth cuts away deceptions, what is revealed about the risks and rewards of crypto, precious metals, secret governments, and the control grid? Foster and Catherine especially focus on solutions. What are the ways out?
I filtered out the part I thought to be most useful
Catherine Austin Fitts is one of the most savvy and liberating financial minds of our era – and a star of THRIVE I. In this episode Catherine rejoins Foster for an epic exploration of how we can align with natural principles, end the tapeworm financial takeover and create a truly evolutionary economy - based on health, cooperation, transparency and peace. When the sword of truth cuts away deceptions, what is revealed about the risks and rewards of crypto, precious metals, secret governments, and the control grid? Foster and Catherine especially focus on solutions. What are the ways out?
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