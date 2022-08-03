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3/8/2022 Lawfare with Tom Renz | Help Hold Them Accountable
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2370 views • March 08, 2022
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Lawfare with Tom Renz - renz-law.com
Visit and share your vaccine injury stores here:
https://holdthemaccountable.world/
Download and share the Covid-19 document mentioned in the show here:
https://renz-law.com/special-notice-regarding-evidentiary-findings-related-to-the-official-renz-law-covid-19-investigation/
Lawfare with Tom Renz - renz-law.com
Visit and share your vaccine injury stores here:
https://holdthemaccountable.world/
Download and share the Covid-19 document mentioned in the show here:
https://renz-law.com/special-notice-regarding-evidentiary-findings-related-to-the-official-renz-law-covid-19-investigation/
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