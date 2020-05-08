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#DavidKnightShow HR1: MEET YOUR NEW TECHNOCRATIC OVERLORDS!
The Resistance 1776
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18 views • May 08, 2020
The government does not want to give up their newfound powers

We’ll break down the technocratic takeover of America as the global elite use COVID-19 to destroy the country.

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