HILARIOUS PISSTAKE - Of Their Attempted Worldwide Censorship of Free Speech (AUSSIE VERSION)

The Deeply Deluded Australian Crime Minister - Anthony Albonese, continues his freakshow of censorship, control and his sellout globalist clown show puppets that now want to ban memes.

The Lying (Oz-Jail-Alien) Pathetic Fake Corporate Controlled Gruberment is Slowly Declining Into Modern Day Communism.

CRAZY PINK ELEPHANTS

In the wake of Oz-Jail-Ya's crime minister (Albo-Sleazy) havin' a total epi (sode) over online posted memes emphasizing the reality & truth & his dismal attempt at being Klaus Schwab's sock puppet.

He has inadvertently declared war on free speech & one's individual right to express their own opinions. He's even gone so far as expecting online platforms including Elon Musk's 'X' to censor points of view that offend him.

Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'