HILARIOUS PISSTAKE - Of Their Attempted Worldwide Censorship of Free Speech (AUSSIE VERSION)

The Deeply Deluded Australian Crime Minister - Anthony Albonese, continues his freakshow of censorship, control and his sellout globalist clown show puppets that now want to ban memes.
The Lying (Oz-Jail-Alien) Pathetic Fake Corporate Controlled Gruberment is Slowly Declining Into Modern Day Communism.
CRAZY PINK ELEPHANTS
In the wake of Oz-Jail-Ya's crime minister (Albo-Sleazy) havin' a total epi (sode) over online posted memes emphasizing the reality & truth & his dismal attempt at being Klaus Schwab's sock puppet.
He has inadvertently declared war on free speech & one's individual right to express their own opinions. He's even gone so far as expecting online platforms including Elon Musk's 'X' to censor points of view that offend him.
Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.