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Maxime Bernier starting ideological revolution "Freedom is the most important value..."
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10 views • April 22, 2021
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An estimated 700 people attended Saturday afternoon to hear People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier speak at a freedom rally at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie. April 17, 2021 Bernier went on to say he and the crowd may represent a small minority, but they are “starting an ideological revolution.
”“I’m very pleased that you are here because freedom is the most important value in a free society,” said Bernier.
“We must maintain our freedom, our way of life, our Western civilization values right now, against these authoritarian government in Ottawa, in B.C., in Quebec,” he said. “Enough is enough.”
“Our children must be able to go to school in person without wearing any masks. Our church must be open, that’s why I was in Vancouver, Alberta and here today. To do what I’m doing right now. To fight for our freedom, for our liberty and the people there are listening. We may be a tiny minority, but we are starting an ideological revolution,” he told the enthusiastic crowd.
A PPC news release about the rally says: "Children will have a chance to gather free of barriers, while adults will be able to gain some knowledge on the state of our party, platforms, candidacy and hear our leader Maxime Bernier speak openly about the state of our medical advice regarding COVID and lockdowns.
"“This is the new pro-choice movement,” “I’m standing here for people wearing masks or not – it’s about our personal freedom and right to choose.” said Stacy Grewal. Saturday’s was the fifth Freedom Rally held by Barrie resident Tyler Nicholson. He was handed an $880 Provincial Offence ticket last weekend for contravening the Reopening Ontario Act
The next federal election is scheduled for October 2023. In the last election the PPC party fielded candidates in 94 per cent of Canada’s federal ridings and received almost 193,000 votes.
Bernier was a Quebec Conservative MP from 2006 until 2018, serving as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs with Canadian governments, then as an independent MP from 2018 until 2019, before becoming PPC leader.
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An estimated 700 people attended Saturday afternoon to hear People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier speak at a freedom rally at Meridian Place in downtown Barrie. April 17, 2021 Bernier went on to say he and the crowd may represent a small minority, but they are “starting an ideological revolution.
”“I’m very pleased that you are here because freedom is the most important value in a free society,” said Bernier.
“We must maintain our freedom, our way of life, our Western civilization values right now, against these authoritarian government in Ottawa, in B.C., in Quebec,” he said. “Enough is enough.”
“Our children must be able to go to school in person without wearing any masks. Our church must be open, that’s why I was in Vancouver, Alberta and here today. To do what I’m doing right now. To fight for our freedom, for our liberty and the people there are listening. We may be a tiny minority, but we are starting an ideological revolution,” he told the enthusiastic crowd.
A PPC news release about the rally says: "Children will have a chance to gather free of barriers, while adults will be able to gain some knowledge on the state of our party, platforms, candidacy and hear our leader Maxime Bernier speak openly about the state of our medical advice regarding COVID and lockdowns.
"“This is the new pro-choice movement,” “I’m standing here for people wearing masks or not – it’s about our personal freedom and right to choose.” said Stacy Grewal. Saturday’s was the fifth Freedom Rally held by Barrie resident Tyler Nicholson. He was handed an $880 Provincial Offence ticket last weekend for contravening the Reopening Ontario Act
The next federal election is scheduled for October 2023. In the last election the PPC party fielded candidates in 94 per cent of Canada’s federal ridings and received almost 193,000 votes.
Bernier was a Quebec Conservative MP from 2006 until 2018, serving as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs with Canadian governments, then as an independent MP from 2018 until 2019, before becoming PPC leader.
If you enjoyed this video please share, like and comment! Thank you! Please subscribe to my YouTube channel and Uncensored social media channels here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeSpeechMedia
https://rumble.com/FreeSpeechMedia/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freespeechmediaca/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freespeechmedia
https://open.lbry.com/@FreeSpeechMedia:4
https://parler.com/profile/FreeSpeechMedia
https://wimkin.com/FreeSpeechMedia
Watch all videos here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zu649DLyiX8&;list=UUTH0JYpeeR6F5viP6cuKw4w
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Free Speech Media does not receive any government funding. Please help to support independent investigative journalism!!! My ability to continue reporting depends on your generous donations and is gratefully appreciated.
Interac e-transfers can be sent to mikebayer(at)free-speech.ca
https://www.paypal.me/freespeechmedia
https://www.patreon.com/freespeechmedia
https://www.subscribestar.com/free-speech-media
Free copies of The Road to Serfdom here: https://mises.org/library/road-serfdom-0
Economics in One Lesson by Henry Hazlitt https://youtu.be/eyIfEpNfU2U
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