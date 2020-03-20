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People Will Beg for 5G After “Work From Home” Mandates
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31 views • March 20, 2020
Forget concerns about health & privacy from 5G. You won’t be able to travel to work if govt says so. People know the precedent has been set & they will be forced to work from home again & again, with or without reason.
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