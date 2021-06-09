Mirror: PROOF of 500+ NEW Word Switches in KJV BIBLE (Sept 2016) Mandela Effect Bible Changes

This subject is very controversial among Christians since God said in the Bible His Word will always be. Check Amos 8:11 "Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD." There are no contradictions in the Bible, if we think there are, we don't go deep enough when we study it. What God is talking about is that the name of Jesus is "The Word", it (He) will never cease to be. He is the creator and the Alpha and Omega. I researched this situation and found it to be absolutely accurate. This lady was shut down like the rest of us but found another server to handle her many videos. I have a page about it but havn't had time to reconnect all the links that went dead due to Google's censoring.