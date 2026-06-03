MIKE RUDE CANADA'S TRUE HERO EXPOSES MILITARY KILLING ITS OWN

Mike Rude is one of Canada's greatest hero's who has taken the fight to the corrupt maggots in the military and people operating at a corrupt service corporation called CANADA and many of it's tentacles like CRA and Veteran Affairs who are trespassing horrifically against Mike and many others in our country.





However Mike does not stand alone the people are rallying behind him learning of this massive corruption and death put upon those who stood up to server and protect the people NOT the liars and murderers at the highest levels of the military and all government agencies involved.





Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





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MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





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FLFE links:

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Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3





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