MIKE RUDE CANADA'S TRUE HERO EXPOSES MILITARY KILLING ITS OWN

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Mike Rude is one of Canada's greatest hero's who has taken the fight to the corrupt maggots in the military and people operating at a corrupt service corporation called CANADA and many of it's tentacles like CRA and Veteran Affairs who are trespassing horrifically against Mike and many others in our country.
However Mike does not stand alone the people are rallying behind him learning of this massive corruption and death put upon those who stood up to server and protect the people NOT the liars and murderers at the highest levels of the military and all government agencies involved.
Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.
MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.
To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc
Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU
MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-
masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html
MasterPeace MAC address evidence
PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf
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FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
Alternate platforms...
YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3
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