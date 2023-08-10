Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BM-21 Grad fire combing covered Ukrainian positions on Krasny Liman
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
134 views
Published 15 hours ago

Fire from the Russian Army's BM-21 Grad MLRS covered personnel positions and destroyed the Ukrainian military fortifications in Krasny Liman direction. The crew of BM-21 Grad used the 'Fire combing' method when carrying out work causing significant fire damage to enemy positions.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
mlrsbm-21 gradkrasny limanfire combing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket