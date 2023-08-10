BM-21 Grad fire combing covered Ukrainian positions on Krasny Liman

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Fire from the Russian Army's BM-21 Grad MLRS covered personnel positions and destroyed the Ukrainian military fortifications in Krasny Liman direction. The crew of BM-21 Grad used the 'Fire combing' method when carrying out work causing significant fire damage to enemy positions.
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