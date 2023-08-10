BM-21 Grad fire combing covered Ukrainian positions on Krasny Liman

Fire from the Russian Army's BM-21 Grad MLRS covered personnel positions and destroyed the Ukrainian military fortifications in Krasny Liman direction. The crew of BM-21 Grad used the 'Fire combing' method when carrying out work causing significant fire damage to enemy positions.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.