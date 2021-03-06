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Life of a Soviet Citizen documentary - PART 2 - KINDERGARTEN
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Documentary about the life of a soviet citizen in USSR, part 2 - KINDERGARTENS
An average soviet child's experience with kindergartens wasn't perfect to say the least. Let's talk about bad food, punishments and other sorts of abuse. Also, was kindergarten really free of charge?
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In this part I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:32 - Soviet elites vs simple people
4:10 - Types of soviet nurseries and kindergartens
5:47 - Liberation of women or communist enslavement?
9:40 - Were kindergartens really free of charge?
10:25 - Soviet kindergarten problems
12:15 - Kindergarten food: why was it so bad?
16:57 - Mental abuse of children
18:34 - Physical abuse, group and sexual shaming
23:38 - Why was nobody prosecuted?
26:20 - Lack of privacy
28:24 - Why some ex-soviet people remember USSR so fondly?
New York Times article from 1974 https://nyti.ms/2GWdufs
I myself was born in USSR in 1976. In this documentary I talk about the life in USSR in 1970 - 1995. By then socialism was deeply rooted in everything that surrounded us. We knew no other reality than what the socialist propaganda told us.
An average soviet child's experience with kindergartens wasn't perfect to say the least. Let's talk about bad food, punishments and other sorts of abuse. Also, was kindergarten really free of charge?
You can find me on
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theantired
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
In this part I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
0:32 - Soviet elites vs simple people
4:10 - Types of soviet nurseries and kindergartens
5:47 - Liberation of women or communist enslavement?
9:40 - Were kindergartens really free of charge?
10:25 - Soviet kindergarten problems
12:15 - Kindergarten food: why was it so bad?
16:57 - Mental abuse of children
18:34 - Physical abuse, group and sexual shaming
23:38 - Why was nobody prosecuted?
26:20 - Lack of privacy
28:24 - Why some ex-soviet people remember USSR so fondly?
New York Times article from 1974 https://nyti.ms/2GWdufs
I myself was born in USSR in 1976. In this documentary I talk about the life in USSR in 1970 - 1995. By then socialism was deeply rooted in everything that surrounded us. We knew no other reality than what the socialist propaganda told us.
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