ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 7/22/24 • Sniper Dallas Alexander Intel On Deep State’s Attempt To Kill Trump

TOP SNIPER DALLAS ALEXANDER — WHO IS ON RECORD WITH THE FARTHEST KILL AT 2.2 MILES — JOINS ALEX JONES LIVE ON-AIR WITH BOMBSHELL INFORMATION CONCERNING DEEP STATE’S ATTEMPT TO KILL DONALD TRUMP

Alex Jones will also report on the sicking paradox of Democrats dictatorially appointing Kamala Harris as the Democrat candidate while also claiming Trump is a totalitarian!

Alex Jones will also be covering the latest news surrounding Biden & the White House! Click & share the most-censored show in the world! Tune in for intel found nowhere else as Jones issues an emergency warning that the Deep State is planning to kill Trump again!





