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Bible Prophecy Fulfilled: 3 Reasons THE END IS HERE Not Near!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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Reason #1: Ezekiel 38:13 Prophecy Fulfilled - Saudi Arabia Israel Peace Treaty; Saudis Agree With U.S. on Path to Normalize Kingdom’s Ties With Israel

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-saudi-arabia-agree-to-broad-terms-for-israel-normalization-ac6d549c 

Also, see the Bible, Ezekiel 38 https://biblehub.com/kjv/ezekiel/38.htm 

Ezekiel 38:13 - 13 Sheba and Dedan (the Arabian Peninsula given to the house of Saud (AKA the Saudis)) and the merchants of Tarshish with all its villages will ask, ‘Have you come to capture the plunder? Have you assembled your hordes to carry away loot, to make off with silver and gold, to take cattle and goods, to seize great spoil?’

This ancient Biblical prophecy is describing current day events, more specifically this Saudi Arabia/Israel Peace treaty that would happen (and now is happening) in the end times as a precursor to Russia (Magog), Iran (Persia) and Turkey (Meshech, Tubal, and Gomer) invading Israel from the North

That alliance that is going to attack Israel will be met with opposition from Saudi Arabia who with the surrounding people in that region will come to Israel's defense... unthinkable in centuries past but God... and now they are becoming allies... exactly as God's word said it would be.

Be on the lookout for Ethiopia and Sudan (Cush), Libya (Put), and Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Armenia (Togarmah), and others to join in on this end times conflict against Israel just as the Bible said.

Also, see this Ezekiel Chapter 38 Theme: (Gog’s) Russia’s Invasion of Israel Slideshow - https://slideplayer.com/slide/4321731/

Side Note: Just in the news yesterday, we heard that Lithuania, Latvia, & Poland are considering a collective decision to close their borders with Belarus amid concerns over the advancement of Russia's Wagner PMC!

Reason #2: New Global Internet Censorship Began Today (August 7, 2023)

Google Tools for "Fact-Checkers" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0RcyKwaIU8

Also, see this related article https://newsothersmiss.com/nakedtruthnews/ipcc-epa-unstats-google-news-initiative-lab-fact-check-tools-global-internet-censorship-latoya-drake-data-commons-un-who-stanford-deepsolar-anheuser-busch-baldwinsville-brewery-wastewater-dailyorange 

Reason #3: WHO’s Pandemic Treaty to Remove Human Rights, Sovereignty Under the Pretext of Pandemic Preparedness and Biosecurity Agendas

International Covid Summit III part 2 European Parliament, Brussels - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MrIsXDKrtE

Also, see this related article https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-01-pandemic-treaty-to-remove-human-rights-sovereignty.html 

Original Pastor JD Faraq video can be found at https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/y5d66s8

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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

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irantrendingrussiagoogleprophecyisraelsaudi arabiaunited nationswhobible prophecyend timesamerican patriots for god and countryviral videoturkeyezekiel 38world health organizationjd faragsigns of the timesbible prophecy fulfilledviral videostrending videostrending videodata commons
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