Media Crackdown

The Ringleader

* Many signs point to [Bidan] collusion.

* Joe runs government like a dictator.

* Team [Bidan] schooling media outlets; wants them to get even more one-sided.

* Dems: voters are too dumb to understand news.

* The radical left is used to having complete and total control of the narrative.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (9 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/fitk2nER7F8